Democrats back Biden US lands pick assailed by Republicans
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. Senate panel deadlocked Thursday on President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee vast government-owned lands in the West amid bitter opposition from Republicans.
Democrats vowed to push on with the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning to lead the Bureau of Land Management.
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promised to bring the nomination before the full Senate. Republicans have sought to undermine the credibility of the Bureau of Land Management nominee over her ties to a 32-year-old criminal investigation.
Stone-Manning received immunity to testify against two friends who were convicted in the 1989 sabotage of a national forest timber sale in Idaho.
The woman was a tree spiker; due to the actions of the group she was in, a logger lost his jaw when his chain snapped back into his face when it hit a spike.
She lied to congress and verified by a USDA (Forest Service) 27 year retired veteran LE ranger.
And Squint Eye Joe wants the criminal in charge of the Bureau of Land Management? Like putting the fox in charge of the chicken house.
I sure hope next year, the house turns red and they spend the next years impeaching Squint Eye for failure to do his number one job…PROTECT the citizens of the USA. Open borders, allowing all these criminals to enter is endangering the citizens.