Democrats back Biden US lands pick assailed by Republicans

Politics

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. Senate panel deadlocked Thursday on President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee vast government-owned lands in the West amid bitter opposition from Republicans.

Democrats vowed to push on with the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning to lead the Bureau of Land Management.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promised to bring the nomination before the full Senate. Republicans have sought to undermine the credibility of the Bureau of Land Management nominee over her ties to a 32-year-old criminal investigation.

Stone-Manning received immunity to testify against two friends who were convicted in the 1989 sabotage of a national forest timber sale in Idaho.