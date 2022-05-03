Simpson releases statement on leaked Supreme Court draft opinion

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson released the following statement after the Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked Monday evening.

“The fact that this draft opinion was leaked represents a serious attempt to hijack a trusted institution – and that should alarm Americans regardless of their political ideologies.

“The person who leaked the draft should be investigated and held responsible. My thoughts on the issue have always been clear: the rights of infants, mothers, and healthcare providers who oppose abortion must be protected. I have long fought for pro-life legislation in Congress, and I will continue to do so, regardless of the destructive attempts to undermine and intimidate those who disagree.”