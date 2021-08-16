Exclusive: Title, cover and details of new Trump book from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa revealed

CNN - US Politics

By Jamie Gangel and Elizabeth Stuart, CNN

First it was “Fear,” then it was “Rage,” now it is “Peril.” That is the title of the highly-anticipated third book about President Trump from legendary journalist Bob Woodward, this time written with co-author Robert Costa, a Washington Post national political reporter.

“Peril” is scheduled for release on September 21, and will closely examine the tumultuous time spanning the November 2020 election, the January 6 insurrection, and President Biden’s inauguration. According to details exclusively obtained by CNN, the book will reveal how the transition period was “far more than just a domestic political crisis” and “one of the most dangerous periods in American history.”

The book will be published by Simon & Schuster, which published Woodward’s first two bestselling books on Trump.

According to sources familiar with the book, Woodward and Costa interviewed more than 200 insiders for “Peril,” resulting in more than 6,000 pages of transcripts. CNN obtained the book’s jacket, which says it “takes readers deep inside the Trump White House, the Biden White House, the 2020 campaign, and the Pentagon and Congress, with eyewitness accounts of what really happened.”

Woodward and Costa obtained “never-before-seen material from secret orders, transcripts of confidential calls, diaries, emails, meeting notes and other personal and government records,” sources familiar with the book told CNN.

“Peril” also goes behind the scenes during the earliest days of the Biden administration, just weeks after the attack at the Capitol and as the coronavirus pandemic continued to rage throughout the country. The book’s title comes from a line in Biden’s inaugural address, according to sources familiar with the book.

“Over the centuries through storm and strife, in peace and in war, we have come so far. But we still have far to go. We will press forward with speed and urgency, for we have much to do in this winter of peril and possibility,” Biden said on the steps of the Capitol on January 20.

Woodward is known for his bombshell reporting, with explosive details in his 2020 book “Rage” that revealed Trump understood how contagious and deadly the Covid-19 virus was long before the American people were made aware.

Woodward’s first book on Trump, 2018’s “Fear,” detailed the extraordinary measures taken by top officials and White House aides to prevent what they saw as a president “unhinged” and unable to control his own impulses.

The book jacket for “Peril” also includes an intriguing quote about Trump’s presidential ambitions for 2024.

“He had an army. An army for Trump. He wants that back,” Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager, said privately in July 2021. “I don’t think he sees it as a comeback. He sees it as vengeance.”

