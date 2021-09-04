Navy declares five dead after helicopter crash off California coast

CNN - US Politics

By Barbara Starr, CNN Pentagon Correspondent

Five US Navy sailors were declared dead after they disappeared following a helicopter crash off the California coast, the US 3rd fleet said in a news release on Saturday.

The MH-60S helicopter the sailors were in crashed about 60 miles off the coast of San Diego, California, while conducting routine flight operations on Tuesday. One crew member was rescued.

The Navy on Saturday shifted operations from search and rescue to recovery, following more than 72 hours of coordinated rescue efforts.

The Navy will not release the names of the five sailors declared dead until 24 hours after their next of kin has been notified.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of five Sailors and those injured following the MH-60S helicopter tragedy off the coast of Southern California,” Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said. “We stand alongside their families, loved ones, and shipmates who grieve.”

The Navy said the incident is under investigation.

The helicopter was based on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier.

This story has been updated with additional information.

