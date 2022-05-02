Harris tests negative for Covid and will return to White House on Tuesday

By Jasmine Wright, CNN

Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday, the vice president’s spokesperson said in a statement, nearly a week after she tested positive.

Harris will return to the White House on Tuesday, her spokesperson Kirsten Allen noted, and wear a “well-fitting mask” while around others for an additional five days.

“Today, the vice president tested negative for Covid-19 on a rapid antigen test. The Vice President will return to work, in person, tomorrow. Following (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, she will wear a well-fitting mask while around others through the 10-day period.”

CDC guidelines do not require a negative Covid-19 test in order to leave isolation. Guidance stipulates that those who test positive and have symptoms should isolate for at least for five days and can end isolation after five full days if they are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medication.

Harris remained asymptomatic as she isolated at her residence, the Naval Observatory. Offering multiple updates on her condition over the course of her recovery, the White House said she had been in touch with staff and was working from home.

She even held a virtual meeting, with leaders from 15 Caribbean nations, the first time she was seen on-camera publicly since her diagnosis.

A part of treatment over the week, the White House said, was that she had been prescribed and was taking the antiviral coronavirus treatment Paxlovid. Paxlovid is available via emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Last week, after announcing Harris’ positive test, the White House said she had not been a close contact of President Joe Biden or first lady Jill Biden.

Harris tested positive a day after returning to Washington following a weeklong trip to her native state of California.

That morning, Harris arrived at the White House, a White House official told CNN, and went straight to take a test ahead of her scheduled intelligence briefing alongside Biden. She did not participate in any events or meetings at the White House before testing positive, according to a White House official.

After testing positive on both PCR and rapid tests, she returned home to her residence at the Naval Observatory. Biden and Harris spoke over the phone after her positive test, according to the White House.

“He wanted to check in and make sure she has everything she needs as she quarantines at home,” a White House statement to reporters said.

Democratic Sens. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Ron Wyden of Oregon also announced they had tested positive on the same day as Harris, meaning that their absences delayed Democrats’ plans to confirm a pair of high-profile nominees, a senior Democratic aide told CNN.

