Trump injured in shooting at Pennsylvania rally

By Jeff Zeleny, Holmes Lybrand and Gregory Krieg, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump was rushed offstage with blood on his ear and face after a shooting during his Saturday evening rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump fell to the ground, seemingly injured, after the first pop of shots rang out. Screams could be heard coming from the onlookers as security personnel surrounded the former president and led him away from the lectern. Trump appeared to be calling out to the crowd and could be seen pumping his fist as he was brought to his feet and whisked away into a vehicle offstage.

The Secret Service said in a statement that Trump is “safe” and that the incident is being investigated.

“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available,” Secret Service chief spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

The shooter involved in the incident has been “neutralized,” according to multiple law enforcement sources.

President Joe Biden was briefed in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on the shooting, the White House said. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall are part of the team briefing the president.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement: “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

A senior Trump adviser in Milwaukee told CNN that the team is working to gather more information on the former president’s condition. The adviser was heartened by Trump’s gestures as he was led off the stage and from his SUV.

“We pray he is OK,” the adviser said.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

