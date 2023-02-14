Skip to Content
Idaho Politics
today at 4:20 PM
Published 4:34 PM

Idaho House votes to ban most gender affirming care for minors

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho House has passed a bill that would send healthcare providers to prison if they offer gender-affirming care to transgender children. 

Lawmakers voted 58 to 12 to pass it. 

House Bill 71 would make it a felony to those who provide some form of gender-affirming care to those under age 18. 

The bill also says they would have to serve a 10-year prison sentence. 

This type of care includes puberty blockers, hormones and sex reassignment surgery for those with gender dysphoria. 

The bill contains some exceptions for necessary medical procedures.

