KIFI/KIDK Voter Guide: Lisa Alexander

Voter Guide

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Lisa Alexander is running for Bannock County Commissioner District 2. If elected, she would be the 4th woman to ever serve as Bannock County Commissioner and the first in about 20 years. After graduating from Idaho State University, she spent some time in the county elections office. She said that she believes the Commission needs balance, and she can provide that.

Why are you running to be a Bannock County Commissioner?

Alexander: “I’ve always been really interested in the community we live in. My youngest daughter went to college last fall, so I was free to get back to doing this. I loved being a stay-at-home mom and being so involved in my family. But now that the kids are grown, it’s time for me to do something else and be more involved in my community.

What issues would you like to address if you’re elected?

Alexander: “There’s so many things at the county. One of the things I’m most concerned with, is are we proactive? Are we dealing with things just as they arise, or are we being proactive? Do we have a plan? Do we know what people need?

As I talk to people with this campaign, people are concerned about property taxes, the Portneuf Wellness Center being able to fund itself, good ambulance service, access to public lands. And some of those things are being worked on already, but we need to plan for the future.

Do you know how you would manage community growth as a commissioner?

Alexander: “I think that working with the cities is absolutely what needs to happen. As I said earlier, we need to be proactive. What interests me is, so many people moving to Idaho for the same reasons we live here. They want to enjoy the same things, the recreation, the quality education, the beautiful scenery. We can work towards who we want to attract to Pocatello by the kind of businesses we’re trying to attract. That will influence who comes into our community.

Growth is here, Idaho is growing so fast in general. We just need to make sure we have that plan so we can still provide all the really good services we have already.