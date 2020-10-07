KIFI/KIDK Voter Guide: Caribou County

County Races

Soda Springs School District 150 Plant Facility Levy

QUESTION: Shall the Board of Trustees of Soda Springs Joint School District No. 150, Caribou, Bear Lake, and Bonneville Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized, upon the affirmative vote of fifty-five percent (55%) of the electors of the District voting in the November 3, 2020 election, to levy a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy in the amount of up to Four Hundred Ninety-Eight Thousand and no/100 dollars ($498,000), for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021 and continuing each year in the amount of up to Four Hundred Ninety-Eight Thousand and no/100 dollars ($498,000) for ten (10) years for the purposes of acquiring, purchasing, or improving school sites; constructing, adding to, remodeling, improving or repairing any existing buildings; purchasing or leasing of modular classrooms; and furnishing and equipping any buildings, including all safety, security, lighting, heating, ventilation, and sanitation facilities and appliances and technology upgrades necessary to maintain and operate the buildings of the District?

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $71.08 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Currently, the District collects a school plant facilities reserve levy authorized in the same amount of $498,000, which will expire when the proposed levy goes into effect, so the proposed levy will not change the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value based on current conditions.