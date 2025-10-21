Voter Guide: Teresa Dominick

Website :

: Facebook :

: Twitter :

: Instagram:

Interview Transcript:

Reporter: We just ask everyone a little bit just about themselves, you know?

Dominick: Okay, well, you've been living here with my husband and family for about 15 years, and we just love this city. We have backgrounds both in environmental regulations. And, we've been working at the Idaho Environmental Coalition for all that time, and, we just really love the city. And, yeah, we're eager to make some changes because we think based on what we've seen around the growth, the development, the traffic, we really need to see some changes here in Idaho Falls.

Reporter: Okay. Let's talk about that. What inspired you to run for office driving around on a daily basis.

Dominick: Just driving around. I couldn't in my heart not do something, anything possible that would have an impact. A positive impact on the way the city is, is being run and what's happening to the city. They're putting apartment houses, every single piece of vacant land. They're putting an apartment house. It's causing traffic issues. And it it's just it's just frustrating.

Reporter: All right. Let's talk about how would or what would you like to accomplish or change if elected.

There's the comprehensive plan called Imagine IF it was developed in 2021, which is right about the time that this growth and development started escalating. If the population growth is like this and they're issuing multi unit housing permits like this, something's wrong. That needs to change.

Reporter: All right. How would you like to go about maintaining or even creating a relationship with Idaho Falls citizens?

Dominick: Oh, gosh that that's a big one because the city is really good at pushing out information from the city to the residents. So when is the pool open? When is the the street going to get plowed? They can do that information really well with text messages and stuff, but there's really no means at this point to bring information in from the citizens to the city council and the mayor. So there's a couple things I would propose. Definitely a town hall forum, like kind of like a Charlie Kirk kind of event where people get up and stand and ask questions to all the heads of the department and the city council and the mayor, so they can get answers right from the source, right from their government. That works for them.

Reporter: Okay, great. How are you feeling about your campaign so far? How it's going?

Dominick: It's very good. It's very grassroots. We're getting out. We're talking to a lot of people. People feel a lot the same way as we do, and. And we definitely see it. Several people that we've talked to said that, what woke them up is Covid, because what they found in Covid is how much this local government impacts our daily lives. So I think there's a lot more people out there that are willing to stand up and to see this change in the city.

Reporter: Okay. So is there anything else that you would like to address or any question I did not ask that you were hoping I would ask?

Dominick: For voter turnout last. In 2023 over five, less than 6000 people voted in these local elections. So that means that 8% of the whole city population got to decide on the leadership. So if we want a change in the city, we think it's time for change. Idaho Falls, that we need to get out and vote. Get your friends out to vote and get your teller at the supermarket out to vote. Get people out to vote. This one. Okay. Fantastic. Thank you so much. We'll have a short this week.