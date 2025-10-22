Voter Guide: Jared Dominick

Website :

Reporter: Just talk a little bit about you. You’re married to?

Dominick: Yep. I'm married. Teresa Dominick. We've been here about over 15 years. We moved here to, both jobs at the lab. We jumped at the. Opportunity to come to a small town and get to have the community. We've lived in a lot of different places around the country. Pursuing our career as, you know, both in Nevada and also in California also, And I've been at Savannah River, worked at those different sites. So I have a lot of background. That's what brought us here. We're really happy we came here. We've been here. We've raised our children here. Now, our extended family has moved here as well, so it's it's very nice to have them all here with us. I have a background in radiation health physics, supporting the site. Right now. That's about all of my background.

Reporter: All right. What inspired you to run for office?

Dominick: Well, similar to my wife. She actually came up with the idea and suggested it, and I was right on board with her. Because I want to do everything I can to support her as well as, do what I can to support the city. And, all the changes really affected me as well as her. And I think a lot of people in our community. So I think we just wanted to stand up and see if we could affect some change to try and recapture some of the atmosphere. Small town feel and that traditional neighborhoods type of atmosphere. It was when we came here, as opposed to this giant apartment complex that's being built now.

Reporter: All right. So what would you like to accomplish or even change if you were elected?

Dominick: Well, I'll lay out the kind of like the groundwork that the current city council and mayor have used to create the situation that we're in now. They used Imagine IF this is the strategic plan to kind of lay the groundwork. Then they all the codes were adjusted to accommodate multi-unit dwellings in all zones. In addition to the accessory dwelling units. And they also lifted limitations on the number of units that can go in different zones. And they're all saying it's due to population growth. Well, their population growth isn't really there. Going through the numbers that came out from the US Census Bureau from 21 to 24. Only 2508 people moved, so there was a net increase of the population of 2508 people. But you had over that same same time frame. Idaho Falls, there's about 6000 multi-unit buildings in Idaho Falls, and 40% of them were built from 2021 to 2024. That's, 2500 to 2800 building, apartment buildings. And each one of those has multiple doors. So that's basically for every resident they came, they got a new building. So there's there's no way that that many people are going to fill all these buildings.

Reporter: All right. How would you go about maintaining or creating relationships without having full citizens?

Dominick: Well, similar to my wife, I had I agree with the same plan. One would be to have the open city forums where the mayor and city council. All department heads would be there real person, and be able to explain what's going on in the city, the status of any projects, any funding issues, as well as answer directly any questions from the citizens of the city. Also, we'd like to develop a hotline manned by people, not AI. That would be able to answer questions. Anybody could call in. Or use social media accounts to log in, ask any question, and they could get a resolution in a timely time frame. and all those histories would be posted so that everybody in the city can look at the questions that have been asked and see the history of what's been said, so that these people, us, the city people leading the city could be held accountable for what we said and what we're doing.

Reporter: Okay. How are you feeling about your campaign so far and how it's going?

Dominick: Oh, it's very exciting. I mean, it's been really good. We've logged a lot of miles on our feet, you know, going out and, canvasing definitely have a new appreciation for the postmen that do this every day. But, we've met a lot of people. We've got a lot of positive reinforcement. Very little negative feedback, actually. I think most people are feeling exactly the same way we are. So we definitely are happy with the way it's going. But we definitely could use, any support that anybody has. Our website as Dominic's for the number for igf.com. And so you can log on there and it's got our phone number and everything you need to know about us. So if you can support in any way help us get the word out. Canvasing or donations, it would be greatly appreciated.

Reporter: All right. Is there anything else you would like to address or any questions you were hoping I would ask?

Dominick: I think the main one for us is, apartment buildings. I mean, there are other issues, relative to things that are in the future. Things have been talked about. Certainly the water meters are a contentious issue. And we have, you know, it's going to be very significant cost to retrofit the city to get water meters and, basically across statewide, the water consumption for all domestic uses, including municipal and domestic wells and everything is less than 2% of the water used in the entire state. So spending a disproportionate amount of money to try and mitigate that 2% usage doesn't seem like a wise use some money. And we're talking in 2015. I think the estimate was like $87 million to do that. So that doesn't seem like a wise thing to spend money on. And, going back to, city council and the voting that my wife also touched on, it's really important that people get out to vote because city council within the boundaries of state and federal regulation, they can basically do whatever they want, with to set the direction of the city. So it's very, very important that you get out and vote and let your voice be heard, because it will have a direct reflection on the lifestyle you get to live here.