Voter Guide: Jim Young

Reporter:

Why do you want to run for City Council Seat 4?

Young:

Now, that's one is harder. I want to run for Pocatello City Council seat four. Because as a small business owner and a resident, I feel oftentimes we are overlooked. And, currently, I feel like there's a lack of, diversity in experience and technical capabilities on city council. So my hope is, while being on council, I can be a voice for small businesses and local families, with the goal of making a, a more affordable, livable, prosperous Pocatello.

Reporter:

As a city councilman, what would be your main goals?

Young:

So my main goals are kind of the following, to streamline the kind of budgeting process here in the city, to, allow for more affordable housing and just housing stock in general, to be filled, to, day one, focus on transparency, which includes putting public comment into the start of every city hall meeting and allow people to voice their opinions before decisions get made. Thirdly, to kind of focus on the, the economic development of the city, focusing on prioritizing historic downtown and, focusing on, specifically small businesses instead of larger businesses and keeping them successful.

Reporter:

What is great about Pocatello and what could be better?

Young:

So the thing that's great about Pocatello is kind of the following, the weather, the people and, really the nature here. Like, we are kind of up against kind of nature in the mountains and, the people here really are nice and friendly. Like, I found my community here. I feel like I have more family here, but I don't have a single person related to me that lives here. And, things that kind of could be better, really are, the city's leadership. There's been a consistent lack of, diversity. And that has resulted in kind of the same group, making decisions, for the for for all citizens. Without really being able to have knowledge of other people's opinions, experiences. I'm connected to all people of Pocatello, all socio economic backgrounds, you know, all just, just just every business people from everyday workers alike.

Young:

And I'm, and I, I, I've talked with the residents and they are frustrated with the status quo and they're looking for an A for a change. Okay. Thank God it's over.

Reporter:

Okay. Let's see. Question number five. What do you think about the Victor Perez case? Oh, now I see why they're asking these questions. She's asked. Yeah. Sorry. So, what do you think about the Victor Perez case and the attorney general's investigation and the city's handling on the incident?

Young:

So the Victor Perez case is actually something deeply personal. So on that actual day, Victor Perez's cousin, is my nephew. And I was taking him out for, soccer game, and I was supposed to, drop him off at his step grandfather's house where the shooting occurred. Originally about an hour before the incident occurred. Instead, I've, have I. And I instead kept him longer, and we did more fun activities. And had I not done that, my six-year-old, now seven-year-old, nephew would have had to witness the shooting of his cousin. So I'm grateful that didn't happen. In response to the city's reaction to it. It made me sick. The lack of transparency, the lack of a quick reaction of, hey, we're aware the situation exists is something we need to work on. This is our. Sorry. We're aware of the situation. This is something that we're taking seriously. And we will be addressing, you know, and when we have more information, we can share, because I understand the legality of it. But long story short, is, based on the video and the backlash it created, it really highlighted that the city, is out of touch the city leadership and does not know how to communicate the public. And the reality was, we were in the wrong, and we were liable for it. And instead of making a smart fiscal decision to settle quick, apologize and come up with some, actionable change in policy, that would have been part of that settlement case. We decided to, you know, to deny, dissuade. And now we are, in this coming post-election. I'm aware that that they will be announcing a, a large civil action, you know, civil lawsuit that will cost us millions of dollars when we could have settled for a lot less. It really just shows, kind of, how out of touch, our, our city, our mayor is, and our current city council members are. And, you know, you know, the the citizens are demanding for justice and actual change, and it's our and it's our it's the responsibility of city council and the mayor to have done so. And they failed to do so.

Reporter:

Thank you so much for your response. All right. Last question. Is there anything else you would like to address?

Young:

I think I, I'd like to kind of address, what makes me different from every other candidate? What makes me different from any other candidate is that, I am an action maker, not a doer. I'm not a career politician. I have served on, Historic Preservation Commission, so I have served in the city in a in a in some capacity, briefly. But I'm an engaged member of the the community. I've spent over $1 million in one business alone in developing historic downtown called Dude's Public Market. And you know, that leadership and knowledge and frustration with not the city employees, not the city departments, but the general lack of leadership that has created some inefficiencies and, poor choices and, you know, mismanagement of funds, is really the reason I'm running. For me, running, I believe, is a civic responsibility. It's it's it's not something that, is going to be easy, or it's and it's going to take a lot of time. But I'm willing to for that challenge, and I'm, you know, also, I'm systematically making changes in my schedule and cutting things out so that I can provide as much time on city council if I were elected.