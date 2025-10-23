Voter Guide: Mark Dahlquist

Interview Transcript:

Reporter: How long have you lived in the park, Taylor?

Dahlquist: Yeah, I've lived here all my life. Born and raised here. I'm a Highland High School graduate, a proud ISU alum. I've had some out of town, out of town work assignments from her previous job, but, where I'm from and Pocatello. And my heart is here.

Reporter: Why do you want to be mayor?

Dahlquist: Yeah. But, you know, I, I feel that it it's really for it's time for a change. And I think Pocatello just has so much potential that needs tapped into some more. But with my campaign, there's three real pillars, if you will, that I'd like to work on. Number one, I'm hearing from a lot of folks out there, all of the issues with the affordable housing. Affordable housing is a tough nut to crack. However, I have 18 years experience in the industry. I have contacts, I know how funding streams work. I know the importance of preserving the housing stock that you already have. And so affordable housing and my my know how and the experience and the portfolio kind of the record I have, I think, I will be a major force and that will be a major issue for me. Secondly, but, another pillar is that I think Pocatello needs to shine to compete and, I've always been an advocate for making Pocatello look better, making Pocatello feel better. You know, just making people proud to be from here and with the industry, the business, the way it is now that many, many people can relocate or work from wherever they want. Just with the modern technology and working virtually, that can happen. So more and more, you know, people and places out there that they're able to pick the community that they want. And with Pocatello, do we really have great curb appeal out there? Are we enforcing our codes? Are we looking like a good, welcoming, clean city when people come in? I don't think we are. I think we've got a lot of work to do there. And just I, I'm going to be a big cheerleader or a big promoter of Pocatello. I know how to close deals. I'm experienced with development. Spent 18 years in the private sector as well. But just,just making Pocatello look and feel better about itself. We've got to have just great curb appeal and be a good, welcoming, clean city. And that is a big piece of the economic development puzzle. Then thirdly, that transparency and involvement from the citizens to, you know, establish trust and to make the very best decisions. Here at Neighborworks, my experience is very good about engaging the community and engaging neighborhood leaders. I think they that we do that so very well. Many of the decisions I think, that are being made, we're not getting good input from the public. We had the public comment period. City council meeting shut down for a while. I think that was a big mistake. But, I think many ordinary citizens in Pocatello are just feeling like that. They're not heard and they're not listened to and being brought to the table. So, you know, with my experience and just the understanding of that needs to happen, you know, I think like getting that community involvement, getting that trust going. I think we can really thrive more if we do a little love.

Reporter: So that's wonderful. You kind of already answered with that. Good. Okay, I'm gonna ask it again just for the sake of sure. What do you think is great about Pocatello? What could be better?

Dahlquist: Yeah. You know, I think they're one of the biggest attributes. Are the people that we just have a deeply caring community. And I've heard even in the past, some people have said that Pocatello was the volunteer capital of the world. And so we're just lucky to live in a community where so many people care and they care about community dynamics and want to make our Pocatello shine and be better. So, you know, I think and I'm kind of forgetting the question here, but, yeah. So yeah, if you would. sorry, it's Monday for me.

Reporter: I get it. I'm not worried about it at all. You're doing great. What do you think is great about Pocatello?

Dahlquist: Okay, sure. Yeah. I mean, even just try to start over. You know, I think Pocatello has many great attributes, but o ne of them, really toward the top is the care and the love and the involvement that the citizens want to have here. I'm involved in so many community groups where people just want to roll up their sleeves and they care, and they want to be at the table, do everything they can to make Pocatello just be better. So there's enormous untapped potential there. I feel like that we are lucky to be in a community where people are engaged and they really want to make a difference, and I think continuing to tap on that will make us stronger. I also feel like that we're in sort of, we're in sort of a, unknown secret, like with, with recreation that we're so lucky to live in such a beautiful mountain valley that there's mountain biking, recreation, so many amenities close by that can go in our favor. So I think with economic development, just remembering that we have a couple of interstates that go through here that have millions of traffic count every year. We getting them to come off the freeway or we're getting them to recreate here, or we getting them into our, our beautiful historic downtown Pocatello. So I think with recreation and tourism that there's tremendous, tremendous untapped potential there.

Reporter: What can be better about Pocatello and you kind of answered that.

Dahlquist: Yeah, yeah. So, yeah, I'm trying to think of, yeah. Because I'm going to put that in my campaign themes. Yeah. I think, you know, just being better about Pocatello, that we have so much to offer here and so much to be proud of. And I don't think, really all the citizens quite understand that. Or being, cheerleaders or promoters of the community. So, yes, we need to do visible things to make Pocatello, like, have more affordable housing, have better curb appeal. But it's also about attitude. And I'm I'm a huge cheerleader of the community. And I think some maybe even evangelization, evangelization needs to take place. And, you know, I think I'm the guy there. I, I, I'm positive I, I love the community. I've been so deeply involved that, you know, I can take that and take our people to the next level. We need to be proud and enthused to live here. Absolutely. So that was sort of kind of all over the place.