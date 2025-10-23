Voter Guide: Nate Kessel

Website :

Interview Transcript:

Reporter: How long have you lived in the Pocatello?

Kessel: 28 years. I'm 32. And I moved here when I was four from Omaha, Nebraska.

Reporter: What do you want to be mayor?

Kessel: Well, for the better part of 25, 26 years, I've watched the community operate very well. I mean, I've loved living here. I've had no problems with it. But as of late, I've seen our leadership become complacent. I mean, they have less transparency and you're not finding out things to they already happen. They have too many backroom deals and we need to shut that down. So and then I saw quite a few of them vote their own raises. And that was a huge problem for me because I've talked to kids out here in the community and they don't even have enough supplies to school. So what I plan to do is to take that raise Blad gave himself $10,000 and donate it straight back to our schools for kids only K through 12 for supplies, meals, and any other materials that they could use to maximize their potential in school. So, that's why I'd like to be mayor.

Reporter: As mayor, what would be your main goals for the city?

Kessel: Else I'll basically add more transparency. Man. We got to get our spending under control. Our taxes are out of control. I mean, they added 5 or 6 city jobs, and that boosted our income tax, a percent or our property tax. Sorry. It boosts our taxes a percent. And that's just not right. We got to get that under control where the city is self-sufficient and paying for itself. And if we can do that, we can lower taxes for all residents, reducing the burdens on our residents, and also at the same time, increasing pay for our city workers, making it a much more attractive place for skilled workers to stay and actually want to have their career here. We can get their retirement packages even better and just take care of locals better, man.

Reporter: What do you think is great about Pocatello and what could be better?

Kessel: Oh, look around. What I think is great. We got the mountains next to us. We got Pebble Creek next to us. We got fishing next to us. We got great hunting next to us. I mean, it's endless possibilities here if you want to actually have fun. He's got look around. But I mean what we could improve on is our parks. You know, a lot of the grass is dying. We're wasting a lot of water and a lot of money. It all boils down to how much money we're wasting and I think if we can get the money under control, we can definitely get Pocatello back on track.

Reporter: What are your thoughts feelings about the Victor Peres case, the attorney generals investigation results and city’s handling of it?

Kessel: I feel as if the state did everything they could, legal wise to handle that. Although I do disagree with their findings, and I. My condolences go out to the Perez family. I'm very sorry about what happened. It should never happen to anybody, at least in Pocatello. You shouldn't be afraid to call 91. When you call 911, you should know you're having professionals come into your house properly trained professionals, and you shouldn't have to worry. They should be there to help. You know, I've read many comments about people there. They fear to call 911. Now we need to change that. We need to do specialized training. What I was researching on is we need to implement a system where the disabled and special needs individuals of our area, they can call in to the police station, they can register and give them all the information about their conditions. So when they do get a 911 call, we have all the information. As soon as they call, the dispatcher has to ask minimal questions and the police can respond appropriately with correct help and specialized individuals that they need to handle the situation.

Reporter: Is there anything you think I missed? Or anything else you think is important to add.

Kessel: We just need to work on transparency. We need to get the locals back in the town hall. I've talked to many locals out in the town, and a lot of them feel like they can't even come to town hall meetings because they don't get heard. You can't ask questions unless you sign up before. I've been to a few, and I was told by city council members that you get the most information. If you listen to the people in city Council and not the locals. And ever since I've been to that meeting, I have not attended another meeting because that just makes no sense to me. We need to get the locals back in charge. I want to work for the locals and these other candidates they just wanted the mayor. But that's what I got, man.