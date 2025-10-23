Voter Guide: Idaho Law-Carta Sierra-Idaho Lorax

Website :

: Facebook :

: Twitter :

: Instagram:

Interview Transcript:

Reporter: How long have you lived in the Pocatello area?

Sierra: Too long? Too long exposed to radioactive materials. But at least I'm a specialist in it. So I know when to leave, get out of it, not go near it. You recognize it with or without a Geiger counter. And so too long still. I came here to study and different other things. I'm the one who originally exposed it, made it public because it's City of Secrets, radioactive city, the City of Secrets. And hopefully now people will try to stop killing each other and themselves and other people in the country and then the world now. Really? Well.

Reporter: How many years round about you lived here?

Sierra: Well, I went off and on. I did some graduate work here, you know, I was in teacher's union for a while, you know, to university, other things. But I've been to many universities and I mean many colleges and university, so they basically it's a place of connecting with people's university. So they want to shut down the universities now. Okay. So hopefully that won't come to pass or would be revolution.

Reporter: Why do you want to be mayor?

Sierra: Well, because simple. I made sure politicians knew the contamination issues here. What they're how they contribute to it. They'd be great. Bo Resch, Brian Black, you should be on my side. And he did support me at first, but he sold out. And, you know, people just want to hide it. And once you have a big secret like that, that's been originated with the Manhattan Project secrecy in 1942, and then 49, the weapons Corporate Chemical Weapons Corporation came, and then we got it all put in the valley. But the thing is, you know, he turned, you know, people sell out, you know, and then they want to try to make it look beautiful and hide it here and sweep it under this. Just put it in this place, put it there and never got rid of it. Well, it's still a million tons here. And the maps are pretty still accurate that the government did of the whole valley. Its time because I came with billions of dollars and Brian Blad was in that room when I when they said any amount to me, they didn't want to be embarrassed because they really just keep killing people. And what we're the Union City, you know, and now we put the Mormon Church temple in here where all the uranium blew for years. The radioactive people I said, you know, they knew too. I, I helped them LDS church and, Coca-Cola cartel stuff and and the downwinders. So now stupidity is stupidity, you know, and we call a lot of people and people here, the elephants, especially the American. AFP, the American Idaho, American Fascist Party is they're just pretty evil and greedy. And a lot of legislatures have their interest in radioactive. You know, that's why I had been shut down. It wanted to they wanted to. But anyways, go ahead. Number two. Sorry.

Reporter: As mayor, what would be your main goals for the city?

Sierra: Well, I hope right now unions and people and the tribes too, and have some of these people with the First Amendment filing grievances and collect damages and so them arrest them. And that's First Amendment by people who don't know the First Amendment. And it's called the right to file grievances and to have helped them because I won all my cases against Brian or the state police or any of that stuff here. Railroad. So it's time that people care about their future kids, because that's what I've been an educator. And if you don't protect your kids, this is bad about the crap that's going on. You deserve that title to AFP American Fascist Party. And I don't care if it's even Democrats. Some of them are mixed up in this stuff wouldn't come with the truth. You know, I understand fear, greed, you know. Oh, I live here. Yeah. Who comes here now? The stupid people. Because the ones that they ignore or don't know that it's the most radiated city in the world, which is hard not to learn. But they go to boys in other places where they feel it's safe because, yeah, there's more and more people populating and a lot of people leaving certain places, crowded cities. And, here we are and here they are. And I don't know what they'll do except vote, maybe, as I say, Bon appetit, because if you eat it, you're going to get.

Reporter: What do you think is great about Pocatello? What could be better?

Sierra: Well, I came here because, you know, I love the outdoors. You know, I'm a scientist in many areas. Paleontology, geology, biology, botany, oceanography, marine biology. Ram. You know, Coast Guard, study ship in the Pacific, and you know, all kinds of areas. So I came here, mainly to study the sea of sorts. You know, and I worked for the museum back then. I was assistant curator. And, but, you know, it was a pretty place. I mean, I liked it, it was water power, you know, and cheapest. But but that's why the weapons corporation came here. So you can heat up the uranium and separate it by melting points. So anyways. But they're. Well, they're still here, but they're hiding. And so that's the main thing. It's it's purity. It's cleanliness. Most of the places I go either help people become that our communities or states and others, it's and they're all, you know, appreciate anything. Deserts are beautiful places, but not a place to take all the waste from LA County, from gas tank contamination and put it in Idaho because the legislators want to make some money. You know, that's just abusing the West. And people in the East already just think it's a desert because they don't have a desert, though. They just think, well, desert means negative bad. But you been out in it, you know, it can be very soothing. Nice. Sometimes you can get really hot and you cook your eggs on the rocks, but. But other than that, it's, it's can be a beautiful place. You know, the geology is unique here, right? I get the, the whole thing with the plate tectonics. You know, the university thing aced it all and it's amazing. But that also contributes to why we have 140,000 square miles of uranium deposits. Largest in the country is in this area because plate tectonics just pile up on each other. And all comes from the Rocky Mountain layer might uplift. And it's not. It's not like kernel tight, like, Arizona and stuff, where it's bright yellow or orange. No, it's gray and it's rearranged hexafluoride form comes in. So it's the uranium material is a pioneer process. It turns gray because metals, even heavy metals, are all silver except for gold, but the rest are silver. And they tarnish. And when they're an element, so they get gray color. And it's a kind of a unique color. The railroad tried to hide it with some other stuff for one time, and then I get, you know, it's hard to hide something like that. And I'll just use a Geiger counter and stay off the tracks. They should say that stay off the tracks because it's not safe and not because of trains.

Reporter: Go ahead. That answer your question. Yeah. That's wonderful. What are your thoughts and feelings about Victor Perez case, the attorney general's investigation, and the city's handling the incident.

Sierra: Again, it's a Mexican American fascist Party of Idaho corruption. Try to buy off everybody and do this. And we want the attention, you know, well, you might call them immigrants, but not really. But, you know, ethnic minorities. And it was awful, you know, people caught it. Well, let's just Brian, one time. So don't you don't you're not a reporter. I bet you are. And everybody now is becoming one. And so it's important to capture things that they do. And now everybody's trying to make fake things. But we've been around a long time. The Idaho Lorax group and all the new media outlets, we. Yeah. So no, so Victor Perez, I was helping on that, as I, shared with you a little bit later, there's people wanting to do a public initiative. I get, you know, basically deal with the issue of police force here. It's it's changed. It used to be more selective. I who they had and, you know, they get rid of some people or just shouldn't have been police officers because we believe in peace officers and that's policing. So it's a choice that communities can make. And we and our media where I would support peace officers because that's what we need. You know, the peace people are still humans and arguing, fighting, you know, especially extroverts like myself. But there we go. Brian is in control and Brian's trying to help me. Well, you had me illegally banned everywhere. And somebody that the, the group that the humanities or the whatever. I forgot exactly what it was, but it was a committee form. They had me in the building and banned and they called the. That's them. Others called the police. And here they all are trying to cut down the Brian, what do we do? Yeah, I didn't I didn't walk in here, I was invited and so yeah, go ahead and arrest me. And you know, most of the police officers know me. And at the same time, I have my camera going on the whole thing. And they're calling Brian. What do we do, Sergeant Scott? What do we do, you know. Well, what can you do? Nothing. You've got to arrest the person on your committee. Prominent. So that's politics here. Corrupt city of secrets is once you start a big one and you just send a lie all the time, lie to realtors. Realtors like other people about their land, their property contaminated. Jim Martin once said, Idaho, can't we just, you know, put all that uranium on people's property in a corner and just cover it up? I said, yes, you can. Who's going to watch it for 10,000 years? So that's the reality. So here we are. This people number one killer cancer, mutations, all this other stuff they try to dilute it with are not science links. No. when you're eating it. That's not a link. And we know what caused it. We've known what caused it for 100 years since the Radium Girls stuff. So we know it's not all those other things. It's not science, and they usually have nothing to do with that. But the vaccine stuff, that's and that's adding a multiplier killed to the already 72 trillion possible cancers. So I don't even know what comes after trillion zillions the same number. Oh that's in the the little particles here in Pocatello when you get them in your lungs. Zillions and zillions of alpha beta emitters. Oh let's give you a cancer can give you a cancer of any type. 72 trillion. So that's what I'm concerned about. And the children of the future. So I'm an educator. Just they're easy to educate the adults and politicians sometime can't be educated.

Reporter: Is there anything you think I missed or you think could be important to add?

Sierra: Well, people decide their future. And one of our media things, what's popular right now is people looking at the stuff we did about nuclear fallout and nuclear winter, and, and they're checking out all the memes and things we have on interest about how to make a fallout shelter. And that's where people are. A lot of people are afraid and they're scary. And, you know, things are scary out there and that's too bad that we let it get that far. So work with the unions. I hope they bring the right to work two bring it back. In other words, it was a good term, but they should have did initiative. So I told my might not say it to you, but I am. But other things, the Victor Perez thing. Yeah, I mean great, I was there, I met I talked to attorneys people, judges, you know, everything that is it was so blatant, people that probably shouldn't have been police, you know, period. So many brown coats or whatever you want a brown boys and oh, what are we going to do? I guess you can be a police officer. I used to be a bouncer, but now being a police officer, you know, I can ruffle somebody else. And anyway, that's that's what I'm concerned about. And you should be. The media should be. I want to see channel six do me again. Because once they learn so much, they all had Christ. Hey, just though because they're headquartered here. Yeah, yeah. In Radioactive City. So. Yeah. Idaho Falls and INL have done some good things. They've clean up their act. So to speak. But, you know, it depends who's in office and new director. I haven't met the other one, but I've met this one. I haven't met the new mayor. The person on the president of the university yet. But I just we did set up a table up there, but all the shiny radioactive university shirts and a free speech zone. And I called him up and I said, hey, we're in your free speech zone. Why don't you meet with me now? He didn't come. so well, anyways, you have to tell people it's it's a rig. It's, you know, and and why aren't the students? They can. I'll turn around soon. Why did the Saudis and the coyotes leave? Because I can even show you the house that the person lived in at first. Blew the whistle on it got me. Said he was afraid to get to his car three feet away because he was an engineering student at a Geiger counter, and he was scared. Of course, he told everybody, your government and Saudis go legal and stay here, and they all lost millions of dollars because of trying to hide secrets. And the university, too. I mean, they try to seed into the thing, but no, that's a problem. So we need to clean it up, you know? And right now, you don't got a lot of the money that was available before. So you can blame that on American Fascist Party as well. So anyways, that was pretty much it. And for now if we want more I have a lot because it.