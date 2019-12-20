FIFA considering idea for Women’s World Cup to be played every two years

Sports

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has suggested the Women’s World Cup could be played every two years in the future.

The tournament is currently held every four years — like the men’s edition — but Infantino says he is interested in the idea suggested by the French Football Federation to increase its frequency.

“With France 2019, we had more than 1 billion viewers around the world and some incredible figures in countries where normally women’s football is not anywhere close to the men’s game, such as Italy, Brazil or England,” said Infantino, as he discussed the future of global competitions.

“This tremendous success triggered a few proposals, on which we are already working.”

He continued: “Besides, (French Football Federation) president (Noel) Le Graet came up with a proposal that went a bit unnoticed: of playing the FIFA Women’s World Cup every two years instead of four.

“This would generate benefits and momentum that fit exactly with what the women’s game needs right now. It is something we should put up for discussion.”

This year’s edition in France was a resounding success both on and off the pitch, with the USWNT clinching a successive title.

The women’s competition has already been expanded for 2023 with FIFA voting unanimously to expand the number of teams taking part from 24 to 32.