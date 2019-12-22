Fallon Sherrock wins second game at World Darts Championships, targets overall title

Sports

Days after becoming the first woman to beat a man at the World Darts Championship, Fallon Sherrock was at it again.

The 25-year-old further cemented her place in history on Saturday by defeating 11th seed Mensur Suljovic 3-1 at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Sherrock won the opening set before Austria’s Suljovic leveled the scores in the second. But Sherrock claimed the next two, securing her place in the final 32 with a bullseye.

The English sensation has faith she could even go on to win the whole tournament.

“Why not?” she told Sky Sports after the victory.

“I’ve won two games. I’m going to take each game as it comes but there’s nothing saying that I can’t. I’m going to try.”

On Tuesday, Sherrock recovered a one-set deficit to defeat Ted Evetts.

The crowd was raucous in its support for her then, but on Saturday it reached another level as chants of Sherrock’s name reverberated around the arena.

“I’m still waiting for it all to sink in and now it’s definitely not going to,” she said. “I don’t know how I’m going to sleep tonight. My adrenaline’s going to be going, I can’t believe it.

“I’ve just proved that we can beat anyone. I’ve beaten two of the best players in the world, and if that doesn’t say that women can’t play darts I don’t know what can.”

Sherrock is the fifth woman to compete at the World Darts Championships and the fourth since a pathway for qualification was created for women in 2019. There are 96 players who qualify each year, with two spots for women.

Sherrock next faces No. 22 seed Chris Dobey, who defeated Ron Meulenkamp in the second round.

“Very much looking forward to my game on the 27th congratulations @Fsherrock on yet another great performance,” Dobey wrote on Twitter.