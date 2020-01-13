World’s oldest professional footballer Kazuyoshi Miura, 52, signs new contract

Sports

While most footballers at the age of 52 are well into their second decade of retirement, Kazuyoshi Miura has no intention of hanging up his boots just yet.

The Japanese striker, nicknamed “King Kazu,” has signed a new 12-month contract with first division club Yokohama FC to take him into a 35th season of professional football.

Miura, who turns 53 in February, played just three times last season as Yokohama earned promotion from Japan’s second tier.

“I was able to renew my contract with Yokohama FC,” Miura said in a statement on the club’s website.

“I will make daily efforts to achieve the goal of staying in the division but won’t forget the feelings of gratitude and to enjoy football. I will do my best to be able to contribute to the team’s wins.”

READ: Sergio Aguero hits scoring landmark as merciless Manchester City thrash Aston Villa

READ: Liverpool make best-ever start to a Premier League season with win at Tottenham

He holds the Guinness World Record for the oldest professional player to score a competitive league goal, and in March 2017 he became the oldest player to appear in a professional match, surpassing Englishman Stanley Matthews’ old record.

Miura began his professional career at Brazilian club Santos in 1986 and went on to play in Italy, Croatia and Australia.

He appeared for the Japanese national team on 89 occasions between 1990 and 2000, scoring 55 goals.