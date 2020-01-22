Serena Williams quizzed on Meghan Markle, credits reporter with ‘good try’

Sports

If you don’t ask, you don’t get. So a reporter asked Serena Williams about her good friend Meghan Markle.

Guess what? They didn’t get.

To recap, Markle and her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, have decided to give up their royal titles in Britain and will split their time with between the United Kingdom and North America and work toward becoming financially independent.

Markle has watched her fellow American at the last two tennis grand slams and it appears Williams knew the question was coming at the Australian Open Monday.

READ: Coco Gauff defeats Venus Williams again

After strolling past Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-3 in the first round, Williams was asked her thoughts on the couple and whether she had spoken to Markle.

“I have absolutely no comments on anything with that,” she said.

“But good try. You tried. You did good.”

READ: Can Roger Federer add to 20 grand slam titles?

READ: Grigor Dimitrov turns heads with bold tracksuit

Williams and Markle met at a charity event a few years ago. She and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, attended the former US actor’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, while Williams also co-hosted a lavish baby shower for Markle in New York City last year.

Markle watched Williams at Wimbledon last year and also flew out to New York to watch her in the US Open final, which the American lost to Canada’s Bianca Andreescu in September.

Williams is chasing a record-equaling 24th grand slam title in Melbourne.

She has lost in four of the last six grand slam singles finals, but she won her first tournament since giving birth in 2017 in Auckland earlier this month.