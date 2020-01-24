Longines Global Champions Tour and GCL returns with exciting new calendar

Sports

There are now only six weeks to wait until the Longines Global Champions Tour kicks off with a spectacular curtain-raiser in Doha, Qatar.

Equestrian’s most prestigious competition returns for 2020 with an 18-stop tour showcasing the very best show jumping talent around the world.

The first leg in Doha will take place between March 5-7 at the iconic Al Shaqab, a fitting venue for what promises to be an exciting start to the new season.

The year will culminate at the exciting New York Finals before the stars head to the showpiece playoffs in Prague.

“We are delighted to announce our calendar for 2020 featuring some of the world’s greatest cities and iconic destinations,” said Jan Tops, president of LGCT and GCL.

There are hopes a new partnership with global investment holding company Tennor will help continue to build on the momentum the sport has gathered after yet another dramatic season where Briton Ben Maher and horse Explosion W dominated.

Maher clinched a consecutive LGCT championship before capping off his dream season with victory at the Prague Playoffs.

Meanwhile, in the GCL team competition, London Knights claimed a second consecutive victory before the Shanghai Swans clinched the GCL Super Cup.

“We are committed to growing our sport with our new partner Tennor and to attracting new audiences on digital and TV to show jumping,” Topps continued.

“The competitiveness of teams and individual riders through the season will no doubt be as intense as ever in the race to the Finals and the Playoffs where record prize money will be on offer.”

Teams are yet to announce their lineups for the new season but fans can get excited by the stellar list of venues.