Christine Sinclair surpasses Abby Wambach’s international goalscoring record

Sports

Canada striker Christine Sinclair scored her 185th international goal to break the men’s and women’s scoring record.

Sinclair, who was on target twice in her country’s 11-0 demolition of St Kitts & Nevis, bettered Abby Wambach’s record which the American had held since 2013.

Now playing in her 21st international season, 36-year-old Sinclair has made 290 appearances for Canada and played in five World Cups.

“Thank you to EVERYONE for all the messages … I’m slightly overwhelmed,” she wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, staff, friends and family. 185 would not have been possible without you.”

Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, congratulated Sinclair on her feat and even rivals heaped praise on the striker, with US star Alex Morgan tweeting: “Congrats @sincy12, all time international scoring leading, male or female!!!! 185 goals are you freaking kidding me!!!”

Iran’s Ali Daei tops the men’s international scoring list with 109 goals.

Alongside Sinclair, the USA’s Carli Lloyd and Brazil’s Marta are the only two other active players in the top 10 with 122 and 112 goals respectively.

“Christine Sinclair is the greatest international goalscorer in the world’s most beloved sport,” said Canada Soccer President Steven Reed.

“We have watched her grow from teenage star on the local grounds to international superstar who is adored around the world.

“For more than 20 years, she has served as a global ambassador to our nation, continually raising the bar for our sport through her achievements on the pitch and her humble actions off the pitch.”

The Portland Thorns striker made her international debut at the age of 16 in March 2000, and two days later became Canada’s youngest ever goalscorer.

She bagged 23 goals in 22 appearances in 2012 as she helped Canada win a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics, and also scored the winning goal against Brazil as Canada again won bronze at the 2016 Games.

In scoring her 10th Women’s World Cup goal in France last year, she equaled Martha’s recod of netting at five different World Cups.