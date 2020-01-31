Barcelona signs 20-year-old and then gives him $550 million price tag

Sports

Barcelona has signed one of the most highly rated youngsters in world football — and immediately put an asking price of more than half a billion dollars on his head.

Francisco Trincão will join the Catalan club on July 1 after it paid Portuguese side Braga a fee of $34.3 million for his services, according to Barcelona’s website. The bumper buy-out clause of $550 million is to repel rival offers for the player.

The 20-year-old has become an integral part of the Braga team this season, scoring three goals and registering six assists in 21 games so far.

Trincão has already helped Braga win the Portuguese League Cup this season, its first major title since 2016.

The silky left-footed forward drew the eye of several of Europe’s biggest clubs when he led Portugal’s under-19s to victory at the 2018 European Championships, finishing the tournament with the most goals and most assists.

“Trincão is quick and technically gifted with a vision that means he is a great creator of goals as well,” Barcelona said in a statement.

The prodigy will remain at Barcelona until his contract expires in 2025 — unless another club is willing to cough up $555 million to pay his release clause.