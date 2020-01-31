Dominic Thiem sets up first Australian Open final with victory over Alexander Zverev

Sports

The lights went out at Rod Laver Arena on Friday but Dominic Thiem’s star shines brighter than ever after the Austrian reached his first grand slam final outside his beloved clay.

In a rare semifinal in a major devoid of any of the “Big Three,” Thiem recovered from an early wobble to down ‘Next Gen’ German Alexander Zverev 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-4) and set up a finale Sunday with Novak Djokovic.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

For the casual fan, not having Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal — Thiem downed the Spanish world No. 1 in a physical four-hour contest Wednesday — in the last four lessened the star power on display in Melbourne.

But the events that unfolded on the aqua blue hard courts certainly made for an unforgettable evening, an evening that came after daytime temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius.

“It was an unreal match,” said Thiem. “Again, two tie breaks, so tough and so close.

“It was almost impossible to break him — he had such a high percentage on his first serve.

“But (to reach) the Australian Open final is unreal, what a start to the season.”

The contest had to be halted briefly due to showers — the roof was utilized and never reopened — and Zverev struck one of the shots of the fortnight when his forehand off Thiem’s smash zinged past him in an absorbing final game of the second set.

As some of the lights on Rod Laver Arena subsequently went out early in the third, world No. 5 Thiem dived a la Boris Becker to strike a volley and Zverev incredibly seemed to ask his opponent to give him a point when a serve that he thought was an ace was called wide at 4-4 in the third.

He’d run out of challenges.

READ: Novak Djokovic defeats Roger Federer to reach eighth Australian Open final

As if that wasn’t enough, seventh-ranked Zverev received a warning for a potty mouth when he held serve in that game and Thiem almost completely rolled his ankle after rifling a forehand winner down the line.

Thiem also appeared unwell at one stage, gesturing to his camp that he had to vomit.

Amidst all that, Thiem saved two set points at 4-5 in the third with flashy winners after crucially fending off one against Nadal in their opening set.

Zverev trailing two sets to one was bound to annoy the 22-year-old, since he let his 26-year-old rival off the hook in the second.

Drawing level at 3-3 with a break of serve, Zverev was subsequently broken for 3-4.

Thiem was helped by a net-cord winner after benefiting from kind net cords, too, against Nadal.

READ: Sofia Kenin ends ‘Barty Party’ at Australian Open to reach final

But Thiem relies on more than luck to win.

He is one of the game’s biggest hitters who refuses to back down under pressure.

Even before saving the two set points in the third, he brushed aside two break points in the last game of the second by tallying a forehand winner and forcing an error.

Tiebreaks were a charm for Thiem against Nadal — winning all three — and unfortunately for Zverev, nothing changed.

Thiem raced to a 3-0 lead in the edgy fourth-set tiebreak, only to let Zverev back in it by missing two shots in succession. Zverev, however, erred on a smash to make it 4-2.

Even the lines people were getting tense, Zverev’s ball on the baseline called long.

The point was replayed with Thiem taking advantage by lashing a forehand winner.

Moments later, Thiem officially improved to 7-2 against Zverev when his short forehand volley left his foe with no chance.

How mom Karin, watching from his box, must have been proud.

Mom might be visiting the tattoo parlor soon, ever since last year she vowed to get a tattoo for every tournament her son wins.

Thiem suggested that a kangaroo was the obvious choice of design.

But Thiem won’t be the favorite against Djokovic, even after winning their last two matches. The Serb is the King of Melbourne having claimed seven titles.

Only one man has ever beaten Djokovic and Nadal in the same edition of a grand slam, although Thiem might be heartened that it happened here in 2014.

Stan Wawrinka outlasted the Serb in five sets before toppling an ailing Nadal in the final.

Thiem had a little more of the fans on his side Friday, despite Zverev’s pledge that he would donate all of his prize money — 4 million Australian dollars — to bush fire relief efforts if he was the last man standing Sunday.

He will still contribute 50,000 Australian dollars, 10,000 for every round he won.

Still this was a massive breakthrough for Zverev, having never before reached the last four at a grand slam despite plenty of hype.

Furthermore, the man who is represented by Federer’s management company — and went on an exhibition tour with the Swiss recently — entered the Australian Open in a slump, smashing rackets and drowning in double faults at the buildup ATP Cup.

Thiem reserved praise for his opponent and friend after the match.

“What a great player he is — we’ve known for a very long time,” said the Austrian.

“To be honest, both of us could have won this today. Maybe it was a little bit experience, a little bit something else, but he’s still only 22 so I guess we won’t have to wait long until he’s through to his first grand slam final.”