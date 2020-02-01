Teen sensation Erling Braut Håland continues incredible scoring record with another brace

Sports

The boy cannot stop scoring.

Teenage sensation Erling Braut Håland continued his incredible record for new club Borussia Dortmund after he netted a brace in the team’s 5-0 thrashing of Union Berlin on Saturday.

The 19-year-old — who joined the German club from Red Bull Salzburg last month — has now scored seven goals in his first three matches.

Despite scoring a hat-trick from off the bench on his debut, and adding another two goals in his second game, this was Håland’s first start in the league for Dortmund, and he didn’t waste the opportunity.

He doubled his side’s lead in the 18th minute after Jadon Sancho had opened the scoring, and the Norwegian striker put the icing on the cake with a low drilled effort for the fifth goal of the game.

Marco Reus and Axel Witsel scored the other goals of the match.

READ: Barcelona signs 20-year-old and then gives him $550 million price tag

READ: EPL January spending reaches $2 billion, but transfers come with a warning sign

Record breaking

Håland has now played a combined 136 minutes for Dortmund, and is averaging a goal roughly every 19 minutes.

He is also now the first player in Bundesliga history to score seven goals in their first three games.

“Erling knows exactly where to be. I always have the feeling that I can play the ball anywhere and he’ll be at the other end. I’m happy that it’s working so well with both of us,” Håland’s teammate Julian Brandt said.

His promise had attracted plenty of attention from Europe’s top clubs, especially after he scored 22 goals in 18 appearances for Salzburg, including four hat-tricks in the Austrian top flight and the Champions League.

However, Dortmund won the race for his signature in January and the signing is certainly paying off.

The German club is now third in the Bundesliga on 39 points, three points behind rivals Bayern Munich at the top of the table.

READ: US women’s soccer star Carli Lloyd eyes ‘potential’ future career as kicker in NFL

Kobe tribute

Fellow teenage superstar Sancho, who netted the game’s first goal, appeared to dedicate his achievement to the late Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash last week.

The Englishman’s celebration paid tribute to the NBA legend’s iconic No. 24 shirt.