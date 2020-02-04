Formula E reveals new car design with shark-like fin

Sports

It’s already at the forefront of innovation, but Formula E continues to push the boundaries and has unveiled a sleek new car design for the next season.

The new-look model, known as the Gen2 EVO, will sport a range of structural changes including a front wing, a shark-like dorsal fin, a distinctive curved rear wing and updated livery for the 2020-21 edition of the all-electric racing series.

“The Gen2 already stands out as one of the most striking race cars to hit the track, and just as the name implies, the Gen2 EVO is another evolution of the distinctive design,” said Formula E founder and chairman Alejandro Agag.

“Its futuristic design once again showcases Formula E as the category for innovation in both technological advances and appearance.”

The modifications, which have been made midway through the “Gen2” era, give the car a simultaneously angular yet rounded look.

“It is this progressive approach that has contributed to the expansion of the grid and increasing competitiveness of the championship, which continues to go from strength to strength and which is paving the way for the future of sustainable urban mobility,” said Jean Todt, president of the FIA, motor sport’s governing body.

“The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is in only its sixth season of competition, yet the technology within it has come a long way, and can benefit all road users.”

The bodywork will be standard for all seven competing teams but there will be scope to design and develop their own electric components and parts for the power train.

The car will be officially unveiled on the FIA stand at the Geneva International Motor Show on March 3.