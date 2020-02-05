Youngest ever Liverpool side defeats Shrewsbury in FA Cup

Sports

Former Liverpool great Alan Hansen once famously said of Manchester United’s team at the start of the 1995/1996 season that “you can’t win anything with kids.”

That United team, which had an average age of 26 years and 137 days, went on to win the Premier League title and FA Cup.

Fast forward to 2020 and with Jurgen Klopp and a clutch of first team players off on holiday for the Premier League’s winter break, Liverpool further demonstrated that age is just a number.

The Reds fielded their youngest ever team on Tuesday and defeated Shrewsbury Town 1-0 to set up an FA Cup fifth round clash against Chelsea.

Liverpoo’s Under-23 manager Neil Critchley took charge of the side in Klopp’s absence, naming a starting lineup with an average age of 19 years and 102 days, according to Opta.

Midfielder Curtis Jones, meanwhile, became the youngest player ever to captain Liverpool having only turned 19 last week.

The lively encounter at a sold-out Anfield was settled after Ro-Shaun Williams headed into his own net after Neco Williams’ long ball into the Shrewsbury box.

Shrewsbury, which plays in the third tier of English football and forced a replay after a shock 2-2 draw last month, had a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee at the start of the second half.

But Liverpool’s young guns created most of the game’s chances — recording 12 shots to their opponent’s three — and were deserving of the victory.

“Obviously with young players you’re never quite sure, but I have to say from the first whistle the maturity those young boys showed to play that game was remarkable,” Critchley, who also oversaw a youthful LIverpool team in a 5-0 League Cup defeat by Aston Villa earlier in the season, told the club website.

“They actually calmed me on the side and I think over 90 minutes we had the better chances and were just about the deserved winners on the night.”

Critchley added that regular first team manager Klopp had been in touch with advice throughout the day, while veteran midfielder James Milner watched on from the sidelines.

The Premier League has introduced a winter break for the first time this season and Liverpool, flying high in the league, took the decision to rest first team players amid a busy domestic and European schedule.

The English Football Association has been criticized for scheduling FA Cup replays during the winter break, with Liverpool fan and YouTube presenter Paul Maychin telling CNN Sport Tuesday that the competition was being “mismanaged,” encouraging bigger teams not to take it seriously.

The FA, however, defended its position.

“Prior to the start of the 2019/20 season, all clubs accepted that FA Cup fourth round replays, where required, would have to take place during the first week of the mid-season player break,” it told CNN in a statement.

“This will only affect a small number of clubs due to the split of Premier League fixtures in the mid-season player break.”

For Liverpool, the risk of playing a youthful team paid off.

The Reds next face a trip to Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup having given their youngsters the chance to experience a 50,000-strong crowd at Anfield.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be on the pitch when the first team have scored, I’ve been fortunate enough to be on the bench and as a fan you know how loud it gets,” captain Jones told the club website.

“As I said it was an amazing feeling to captain the boys, but I think the most important thing is that we came away with a win and now we can have our break and look forward to the next round against Chelsea.”