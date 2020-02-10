LPGA cancels two golf events in Thailand and Singapore amid coronavirus outbreak

Sports

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the latest sports organization to take action against the spread of coronavirus after it canceled two upcoming tournaments in Thailand and Singapore.

The LPGA had already canceled the prestigious Blue Bay event that was scheduled to take place March 5 to 8, on Hainan Island in southern China.

Over 40,000 people globally have been infected with the virus, which has now killed 910 people, and the LPGA felt it necessary to cancel events outside of China.

The 2020 Honda LPGA Thailand, which was scheduled to take place between February 20-23 in Pattaya, Thailand, has now been canceled alongside the 2020 HSBC Women’s World Championship, which was scheduled to take place between February 27 to March 1 in Singapore.

‘Difficult decision’

In an official statement, the LGPA said: “It is always a difficult decision to cancel events and the LPGA greatly appreciates the understanding and all the efforts made by our title sponsors (Honda and HSBC) as well as IMG to host incredible events for our players.

“The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority.

“While we are disappointed that these tournaments will not take place this season, we look forward to returning to Asia soon.”

Sporting events canceled or under threat

A number of sporting events in China have been canceled, postponed or moved to other countries since the outbreak began and many like the Formula One Shanghai Grand Prix remain under threat.

However, the cancellation of these golf tournaments mark the latest examples of sports events outside of China being affected by the coronavirus: