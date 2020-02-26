Lyon stuns Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo

Sports

It’s only one goal and there’s still the return leg to come in Turin, but Lyon’s surprise 1-0 win against Juventus on Wednesday leaves this last-16 tie delicately poised as the Italian team seeks its first Champions League title since 1996.

In the intervening 24 years Juventus has reached the European Cup final five times and lost five times.

That’s one of the reasons why the Serie A side recruited Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 128 goals in the Champions League and won the tournament once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid.

But Lyon had the measure of Ronaldo in this game, crowding him out, as Juventus struggled to find their rhythm, especially in the first half.

The home side made a nervy start, but led by the artistry of Houssem Aouar in midfield — at one point the 21-year-old cheekily nutmegged Paulo Dybala — Lyon were deservedly ahead at the break.

It was Aouar who created the goal, crossing for Lucas Tousart who provided an acrobatic finish.

More to follow.