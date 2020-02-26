Tennis star Nick Kyrgios gives expletive-laden media conference after being booed off court

Sports

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios accused the crowd of being “disrespectful” after he was booed off court at the Mexican Open.

The outspoken Australian was forced to retire early from his first-round match against Ugo Humbert because of a wrist injury, having already dropped the first set.

Kyrgios, the defending champion in Acapulco, had only been on the court for just over 30 minutes before signaling that he couldn’t play on.

It was the first time the 24-year-old had been competing since reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open in January.

Kyrgios swore multiple times in a media conference after the match when asked about the crowd’s reaction

“I’m not healthy. I tried to come here, I tried to play. I’ve been doing media for the tournament and helping out,” he said.

“I tried to play, I tried to give the fans a little bit of tennis and then they’re disrespectful.”

Kyrgios was placed under probation by the ATP last year after the governing body for men’s tennis identified a pattern related to verbal abuse of officials and spectators.

However, the tennis star had appeared to turn a corner i n Melbourne after producing some scintillating tennis on his way to the fourth round.

He also earned praise for raising money and awareness for the deadly bushfires that swept through Australia early this year.