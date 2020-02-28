Triple Olympic champion Sun Yang handed eight-year ban

Sports

Triple Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has been banned from the sport for eight years for missing an out-of-competition doping test, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday.

CAS said it had accepted an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against a decision by the world swimming body FINA to clear Sun of wrongdoing for his conduct during the test in September 2018.

The 28-year-old is one of China’s top athletes, having won two gold medals at the 2012 London Olympic games and another in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

The eight years is the maximum ban that CAS can hand out and is Yang’s second ban he will serve for doping, having served a two-year ban in 2014.

More to follow.