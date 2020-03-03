Ultra-rare electric hyper car to cost $2.9M

Sports

Luxury Italian car brand Pininfarina is celebrating its 90th birthday with a $2.9 million limited-edition version of its Battista electric hyper car.

The Battista Anniversario will be the most powerful road-legal Italian car ever made, according to the company.

It will be so limited, in fact, that only five examples will be built — all by hand.

Pininfarina will only build 150 examples of the Battista hyper car, including the five Anniversarios, with production set to start later in 2020.

The Anniversario celebrates 90 years since Battista Farina set up the Pininfarina coachbuilder and design house.

It was supposed to be unveiled at the Geneva Car Show, but the event was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“My grandfather always had the vision that one day, there would be a stand-alone range of Pininfarina-branded cars,” said Paolo Pininfarina, chairman of Pininfarina, at the company’s headquarters near Turin, Italy.

“The Battista Anniversario, named in his honor to mark 90 years of the carrozzeria that he started, is a glorious way to link our past with the future of motoring.”

‘Faster than many race cars’

Powered by four electric motors generating 1,900 horsepower, the Anniversario has a faster top speed than the regular Battista, increasing to 217 mph.

The hyper car will accelerate from 0 to 300 kmh (186 mph) in less than 12 seconds, and will be faster than a current Formula 1 car in the sub-two second 0-100 kmh (62 mph) sprint.

The Anniversario will also have a zero-emissions range of more than 310 miles, says the company.

Each of the five cars will take several weeks to hand paint by the Pininfarina artists as the body is disassembled and reassembled three times.

Former Formula One driver Nick Heidfeld has been testing the Battista and is impressed by what he’s seen.

“I have piloted the quickest road and race cars in the world. I’ve never driven anything as powerful as the Battista,” the 42-year-old said.

“The Battista is faster than many race cars, but it is not a pure racing machine. Driveability in all situations is its primary focus. We will now concentrate our time testing and developing Battista to deliver a car that’s at the forefront of technological possibilities and innovation.”

Pininfarina was bought by Indian giant Mahindra Group in 2015 for $185 million.