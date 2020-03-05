Snake River falls to Fruitland in 3A basketball tournament

Sports

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Snake River falls to Fruitland 71-59 in the first round of the 3A state boys basketball tournament.

The Panthers were lead by Noah Watt with 21 points. Treyton Young, Michael Ibarra, and Trey Poulter each provided ten points.

Hyrum Lindsey lead the Grizzlies with 20 points. Josh Henggeler and Nolan Bower had 13 points each. Bower also grabbed ten rebounds.

Snake River will play an elimination game Friday at 1:15 pm against Marsh Valley.