West Side tops Melba to advance in 2A state tournament

Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - West Side advances to the 2A state semifinals with a 55-45 victory over Melba. The Pirates trailed by two after three quarters, but scored 26 in the fourth to pull away.

Bryler Shurtliff lead the way for West Side with 22 points. Isaac Frankman scored 16 points. Connor Nielsen added 14 for the Pirates.

The Mustangs were lead by Caleb Fong with 18 points. Joe Reiber provided 12 points. Easton Bunnell pitched in with five points and ten rebounds.

West Side will face St. Maries in the semifinals Friday night at 6:15 pm.