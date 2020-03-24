Jose Mourinho helps out at local food bank amid coronavirus outbreak

Sports

With football leagues around the world postponed for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus outbreak, players and managers have found themselves with plenty of free time on their hands.

One man putting that time to good use is Jose Mourinho, who has been volunteering at a food bank in Enfield, North London.

Wearing a mask, the Tottenham Hotspur manager has been helping charities Love Your DoorStep and Age UK put together hampers of food and other essential items to be delivered to the most vulnerable members of the local community.

“I am here to help Age UK Enfield, Love Your DoorStep Enfield and of course you can donate food, money or be a volunteer,” Mourinho said in a video on the charity’s Twitter account.

Age UK, a British organization that provides support for the elderly, this week launched an emergency £10 million ($11.7 million) coronavirus appeal as it tries to help those most affected by the outbreak.

People over 70 are the most at risk of COVID-19 and under the partial lockdown announced by the UK government have been advised to stay at home for 12 weeks.

On Monday, the rest of the population was advised to stay at home by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the next three weeks and to only leave the house for essential shopping and one period of exercise per day.

Meanwhile, Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has pledged to donate electronic tablets to hospitals and nursing homes so that those in quarantine due to the coronavirus can stay in contact with family and friends.

“The virus creates many needs, especially the lack of personal contact,” he said in a video posted on Twitter. “The people who are sick can’t see their friends and family.

“My plan is to buy dozens of tablets to give to the hospitals and nursing homes so people can video chat with their loved ones and friends to get through this tough period.”