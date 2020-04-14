NBA and WNBA stars entertain fans in a virtual tournament

Sports

There hasn’t been any competitive basketball in over a month but that hasn’t stopped some of the world’s best players from entertaining fans around the world.

The 2019-20 NBA season was suspended indefinitely in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the WNBA has also postponed the beginning of its 2020 season, which had been set to commence May 15.

To fill the void, ESPN is holding a virtual H-O-R-S-E tournament between players from both leagues, past and present.

Big names from the men’s game, like Chris Paul, Trae Young and now-retired 10-time All-Star Paul Pierce have been taking part and, from the WNBA, All-Star Allie Quigley and Hall of Fame inductee Tamika Catchings threw their names into the hat too.

The rules

Each competitor plays from their respective home courts and the rules are simple.

H-O-R-S-E is a two-player game where players take turns making shots. If they score, the other player has to match the shot. If the opposing player misses the mirrored shot, they earn a letter. Once a player spells “H-O-R-S-E,” they lose.

Following the first round at the weekend, four players have progressed to the semifinals, which will take place on Thursday, April 16.

Five-time All-Star Chauncey Billups will take on Utah Jazz’s Mike Conley and Zach LaVine, the Chicago Bulls guard and two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion, will face Chicago Sky’s Quigley.

Watch the action in the video at the top of this page.