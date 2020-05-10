Start your Monday smart: Graduations, Congress, reopen, police, Disney, baseball, UFC

Sports

Even as experts advise we stay 6 feet apart, 1,000 people from 18 countries found a way to safely join forces to create this lovely rendition of a Burt Bacharach classic.

• They do all the things — now, more than ever. We wish all the moms, grandmas, aunties, godmothers and maternal figures in the 5 Things family a very Happy Mother’s Day.

• US states continue to reopen. More restrictions lift this week, even though states are not meeting federal guidelines for when stay-at-home orders can safely dissolve. We won’t know the public health impact for several weeks, and experts say life will not be back to normal as we await a vaccine. Here’s where all 50 states stand.

• UK’s PM addresses the nation. Boris Johnson is due to speak as his country has surpassed Italy and Spain with the most Covid-19 deaths in Europe. Johnson, who named his son after the doctors who saved him from the illness, may announce how the UK will ease lockdown measures.

• Visit ‘A Whole New World.’ “The Disney Family Singalong” is back, with John Legend, Katy Perry, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Hudson, Lang Lang and others joining the chorus. Tune up and tune in at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

• But doesn’t every day feel like Twilight Zone Day? Yes, it does. But this actually is Twilight Zone Day. Begin your binge of the classic cult series with an episode that warns us how not to behave during a pandemic.

• Gather around, witches and wizards. They can’t cast a spell to vanquish the coronavirus, but they can help kids of all ages escape to a world of magic. Daniel Radcliffe and other stars are reading “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” on video. Watch the first installment here.

• Nebraskans go to the polls. Despite concerns that in-person voting will spread coronavirus, presidential primaries are set to happen. Attorneys and CPAs reportedly will step in for at-risk poll workers, even as a record number of early ballots has been requested. Nebraska has reported more than 7,800 cases and 90 deaths.

• Batter up! Major League Baseball may still be on indefinite hiatus. But that doesn’t mean your scorecard has to stay empty. ESPN has teamed up with the Korea Baseball Organization to bring one of the only pro sports happening on the planet to US fans. Meet top players and learn how to watch here.

• UFC tests its rollout plan. The mixed martial arts league was set to become the first US sport to return to action, and its trio of fight nights is due to continue. Bouts are closed to the public, with temperature checks and social distancing required for participants. Watch on ESPN networks.

• He’s got ’23 Hours to Kill.’ Yeah, who doesn’t? But Jerry Seinfeld, as always, offers his own twist on the mundane, from texting to buffets to Pop Tarts. His new hourlong special is streaming now on Netflix.

• It’s back to work in Washington. The Senate and House this week are due to join the Supreme Court back at work. Key hearings are due to cover discussion of federal judge nominees and testimony from Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted director of the office involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine.

• A top streaming show busts stereotypes. “Never Have I Ever” has been hailed as a watershed moment for the representation of South Asians in Hollywood. Check out six ways it’s revealing truths that are often overlooked.

• Gratitude for the ultimate sacrifice. Police officers have stepped right up to the front lines of the pandemic, much like any other crisis facing their communities. We honor those who gave their lives in the name of service as we mark Peace Officers Memorial Day.

• Honor graduates from coast to coast. Online events give us all a chance to celebrate 2020 grads who won’t get to don caps and gowns because of the pandemic. Facebook and Instagram are set to join Oprah, Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X to laud grads at 2 p.m. on Facebook Watch.

• Marking a grim milestone at Jackson State. Black students at the Mississippi college had been targeted with harassment and other acts of violence by white residents of the area. First, bottles and rocks were thrown around campus. Police arrived and, 50 years ago, two African American students were slain.

• More pomp and circumstance. Former President Barack Obama shares a message with HBCU grads during a 2 p.m. ET ceremony before speaking to high school grads in an 8 p.m. ET network special.

• A day to honor those who defend that flag. Veterans Day honors those who served; Memorial Day honors those who died on duty. Armed Forces Day pays tribute to all active and former members of the military under proclamations that date to Presidents Truman and Kennedy.

• Kobe Bryant auction benefits charity. Bidding closes for nearly 2,000 items linked to the late NBA star, with proceeds going to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Browse items here.