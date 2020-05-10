Trump congratulates UFC ahead of match saying ‘we want our sports back’

Sports

President Donald Trump congratulated the UFC and its president, Dana White, for bringing sports back and their “big match” in a recorded message that aired on ESPN before UFC 249 Saturday night.

The fight, which saw Justin Gaethje win the battle against Tony Ferguson, was the first major US sporting event to return since coronavirus restrictions were put in place.

In his message, the President said it’s important to “get the sports leagues back.”

“Let’s play,” Trump said. “You do the social distancing and whatever else you have to do. But we need sports. We want our sports back.”

White, who’s been a supporter of Trump, spoke at the 2016 RNC on Trump’s behalf and is also a current adviser to Trump on helping sports return.

White has said he’s been on some “great” conference calls with Trump, saying “everyone is motivated to try to figure this thing out and bring back sports,” CNN previously reported.

Saturday night’s fight was one of three events — the next two will be May 13 and 16 — in Jacksonville, Florida, completely closed to the public. Only essential personnel will attend the fights, the UFC website says.

“All athletes and staff will be required to adhere to a number of precautionary measures, such as participating in advanced medical screenings and temperature checks and following social distancing guidelines,” it noted.