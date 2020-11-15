Emily Kristine Pedersen wins inaugural Saudi Ladies International after thrilling finish

Sports

Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen won the inaugural Saudi Ladies International, the first women’s professional tour event to be held in Saudi Arabia, after a thrilling play-off with England’s Georgia Hall.

With five holes to play Pedersen had trailed Hall by three shots, but drew level on 10-under-par with a birdie on the 18th to force a play-off.

The 24-year-old proceeded to win her third tour title with a birdie on the first play-off hole as Hall found the water.

“It’s very special, I am very happy that I got to be the first person to win a tournament here,” said Pedersen, who shot a 72 in her fourth round.

You can watch the highlights at the top of this page.