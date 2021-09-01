Skip to Content
High School
By
Published 12:42 PM

Century takes on Idaho Falls in volleyball action



In the Tiger den, we find Century and Idaho Falls facing off.

First set, Tigers trying to get the ball across the net, but Taylor Smith comes up with the block.

That keeps Century ahead early in the match.

Later in the set during a long rally, the Diamondbacks are looking for the kill, but Megan Hurst says no with a block.

You might see that rejection on Sports Line Friday night.

However, Century ended up taking the first set.

We are still looking for a final score in this match.


Sports

LocalNews8-Newsroom

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content