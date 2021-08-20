Storer wins Vuelta 7th stage in mountains, Roglic keeps lead

AP National Sports

BALCÓN DE ALICANTE, Spain (AP) — Michael Storer of Australia has won the punishing seventh stage of the Spanish Vuelta. Defending champion Primoz Roglic kept the overall lead after the race’s most serious test in the mountains so far on Friday. Storer was part of a large breakaway early in the stage that took riders up and over five mountain climbs before a summit finish atop the category-one Balcón de Alicante. Roglic appeared in danger of losing the lead to one of the breakaway riders. But he managed to hang onto the red jersey despite finishing more than 3 1/2 minutes behind Storer. Saturday’s stage is a 173-kilometer (107-mile) flat trek from Santa Pola to La Manga del Mar Menor that is made for sprinters.