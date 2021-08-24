Storer wins 10th Vuelta stage, Roglic loses lead after crash

AP National Sports

RINCÓN DE LA VICTORIA, Spain (AP) — Michael Storer has won his second stage in this year’s Spanish Vuelta and Primoz Roglic fell in the final descent and lost the overall lead to Odd Christian Eiking. Roglic quickly got back on his bike but he and the other top contenders couldn’t keep up with the breakaway group at the end of the mostly flat 189-kilometer 10th stage that challenged riders with a summit near the end and a quick descent toward the finish line. Storer finished 22 seconds ahead of Mauri Vansevenant. Eiking was fifth and holds a 58-second lead over Guillaume Martin in the overall standings.