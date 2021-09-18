Daniels returns at QB for No. 2 Georgia vs South Carolina

AP National Sports

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — JT Daniels has returned as No. 2 Georgia’s starting quarterback against South Carolina. Daniels didn’t play in last weekend’s 56-7 victory over UAB because of an oblique injury. Stetson Bennett stepped in and tied a school record with five touchdown passes — all in the first half. Despite Bennett’s performance, the Bulldogs went back to the player who came into the season as their undisputed No. 1 quarterback. South Carolina also had some suspense at quarterback, with former graduate assistant Zeb Noland making another start. Luke Doty is recovering from a foot sprain sustained in practice last month.