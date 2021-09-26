Fati scores in his triumphant return for Barcelona

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Ansu Fati made a triumphant return from a long injury layoff and scored a goal to give Barcelona fans hope for the future. Fati was wearing the No. 10 jersey that used to belong to Lionel Messi. Fati hadn’t played in more than 10 months because of a knee injury. He scored in stoppage time to seal a 3-0 Spanish league win over Levante on Sunday that helped ease some of the pressure on Barcelona following a three-match winless streak. The 18-year-old Fati was loudly cheered by the crowd at the Camp Nou Stadium when he entered the match in the 81st minute.