Colorado stages comeback to beat Duquesne 84-76 in OT

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Evan Battey scored 18 points and Jabari Walker had a double-double and Colorado rallied to beat Duquesne 84-76 in overtime Saturday in a Paradise Jam contest. Walker finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds, Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 12, KJ Simpson 11 and Tristan da Silva 10 for Colorado; its second overtime win this season. It stayed even to the end of regulation and da Silva buried a 3 at the horn to tie it at 68 to force overtime. Barthelemy buried a 3, Battey followed with a layup and Colorado never trailed again. Kevin Easley scored 19 points and had 12 rebounds for Duquesne.