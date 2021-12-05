Bamford marks return with late equalizer for Leeds in EPL

LEEDS, England (AP) — Patrick Bamford marked his first appearance in more than two months with an equalizer in the fifth minute of added time to earn Leeds a 2-2 draw at home to Brentford in the Premier League. The England striker came off the bench in the 68th minute and prodded in off his outstretched knee from close range after latching onto a flick-on from Luke Ayling following a corner. Brentford struck twice in seven second-half minutes through Shandon Baptiste and Sergi Canos to turn the game on its head following Tyler Roberts’ 27th-minute opener. For the second straight game, Leeds scored in time added on.