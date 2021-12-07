Haller scores in every group-stage game for perfect Ajax

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Sebastien Haller became only the second player — after Cristiano Ronaldo — to score in every group-stage match of a Champions League campaign as Ajax beat Sporting Lisbon 4-2. The Ivory Coast striker scored his 10th goal of this season’s Champions League, helping Ajax to win all six of its group matches for the first time. Powered by the prolific Haller, coach Erik ten Hag’s team eased into the round of 16 by scoring 20 goals and conceding just five in its group matches. Ronaldo scored in every group-stage game for Real Madrid in the 2017-18 season.