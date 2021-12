By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brendan Lemieux scored in his return from a five-game suspension for biting a player, and the Los Angeles Kings ended the Minnesota Wild’s eight-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Saturday night. Phillip Danault also scored for the Kings and Jonathan Quick made 29 saves. Marcus Foligno had a goal for the Wild and Kaapo Kahkonen made 25 saves.