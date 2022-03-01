Seattle U removes interim tag, names Chris Victor head coach

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle University has removed the interim tag and made Chris Victor its permanent head coach. Victor took over the Redhawks program after Jim Hayford resigned in November. Hayford was placed on paid administrative leave just before the start of the regular season following a published report that he had used a racial slur during a scrimmage. The Redhawks are 22-8 overall with Victor in charge and sitting in second place in the Western Athletic Conference entering the final week of the regular season. The 22 wins are the most for Seattle as a Division I program since the 1963-64 season.