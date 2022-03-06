Shiffrin 2nd in World Cup giant slalom; Vlhová skis out

LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has earned a chance to extend her overall World Cup standings lead at a giant slalom. She was second-fastest in the first run Sunday and closest rival Petra Vlhová skied out. Shiffrin was 0.11 seconds slower down the steep Lenzerheide hill than Olympic champion Sara Hector. Tessa Worley was third. It was Shiffrin’s first giant slalom since crashing out early at the Beijing Olympics. Vlhová started after Shiffrin Sunday and had her first failure to finish a World Cup race this season. Shiffrin and Vlhová were tied in the standings until the American took the lead Saturday.