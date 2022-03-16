Shiffrin scores rare downhill win to extend World Cup lead

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin increased her lead over Petra Vlhová in a close race for the overall title by winning the downhill at the World Cup Finals. Shiffrin had barely raced downhill this season. Her best result was 18th. The American put down a clean run on the new Eclipse course to earn the victory and 100 World Cup points. Vlhová finished out of the scoring places in 16th. Shiffrin is looking for a fourth career overall title. She now leads Vlhová by 156 points with only three races left this week.